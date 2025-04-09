AIRLINK 157.60 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-4.12%)
BOP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
CPHL 88.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.67%)
FCCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.49%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.54%)
HUBC 134.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.61%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.74%)
MLCF 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.81%)
OGDC 208.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.14 (-2.86%)
PACE 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.02%)
PIAHCLA 18.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.54%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
POWER 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PPL 167.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-3.74%)
PRL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.52%)
PTC 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.66%)
SEARL 92.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.5%)
SSGC 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.08%)
SYM 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.62%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.12%)
TRG 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.16%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.2%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
BR100 12,196 Decreased By -197.2 (-1.59%)
BR30 36,275 Decreased By -832.1 (-2.24%)
KSE100 113,889 Decreased By -1643 (-1.42%)
KSE30 35,126 Decreased By -535.6 (-1.5%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm trades lower on rival oils, anxiety over tariff wars

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 11:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Wednesday, erasing last session’s gains, dragged down by rival edible oils in the Dalian and Chicago markets and the worsening economic anxieties over tariff wars.

The benchmark June palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 100 ringgit, or 2.39%, to 4,088 ringgit ($909.66) a metric ton by the midday break.

“Price movements are currently driven by market sentiment and broader economic anxieties, particularly surrounding the ongoing tariff wars,” said Darren Lim, commodities strategist at Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Nova.

“As the global markets wrestle with uncertainty, the vegetable oils sector, including palm oil, has been swept up in the downward momentum.”

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.28%, while its palm oil contract slipped 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 1.78%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil rebounds to track Chicago soyoils, crude oil higher

Indonesia will adjust its crude palm oil export tax to reduce the burden of U.S. tariffs on exporters, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday.

Oil prices fell to a four-year low on Wednesday in its worst five-day losing streak in three years, while several commodities, including base metals, tumbled as the trade war between China and the U.S. is set to intensify.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.11% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm trades lower on rival oils, anxiety over tariff wars

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

ADB projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

‘US companies keen to tap Pakistan’s mineral sector’

Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Karachi Korangi fire: Ministry of Energy forms committee

Reko Diq: CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with Saudi Arabia

Oil sinks 4% as US kicks off 104% tariffs on China

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Read more stories