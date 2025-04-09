AIRLINK 158.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.87 (-3.57%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 88.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.63%)
FCCL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.01%)
HUBC 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.61%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.85%)
MLCF 61.26 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-2.04%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 18.88 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.43%)
PIBTL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
POWER 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-2.14%)
PRL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
PTC 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.97%)
SEARL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.94%)
SSGC 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.67%)
SYM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TRG 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.94%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,212 Decreased By -181.2 (-1.46%)
BR30 36,354 Decreased By -753.3 (-2.03%)
KSE100 114,473 Decreased By -1059.6 (-0.92%)
KSE30 35,322 Decreased By -340.1 (-0.95%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan dips to new lows as US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 11:10am

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG: China’s yuan dipped further against the U.S. dollar to a fresh 19-month low on Wednesday after the currency slid to a record low in offshore markets overnight, as investors fretted about intensifying Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The yuan weakened to a low of 7.3505 per dollar in the morning trading session, the lowest since September 2023.

The offshore yuan pared losses and climbed about 0.62% to 7.3812 yuan per dollar in Asian trade, after sinking more than 1% in the previous session and hitting its weakest level on record at 7.4288 per dollar overnight.

The declines have come as a trade war between the world’s two largest economies escalates and after China’s central bank loosened its grip on the currency in what analysts said was an attempt to counteract the blow to exports from tariffs.

The United States said on Tuesday that 104% duties on imports from China would take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET (0401 GMT) on Wednesday, even as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration moved to quickly start talks with other trading partners targeted by his sweeping tariff plan.

“The move in dollar-CNH overnight was definitely material and it came off the back of the fact that Trump is going to move ahead with the extra tariffs on China,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Chinese yuan swings ripple across Asia, rupee traders eye RBI policy

Kong expects the offshore yuan to reach a low of 7.7 per dollar by the end of the third quarter, but said that level could be reached earlier “if the U.S. and China further impose higher tariffs on each other”.

The People’s Bank of China on Wednesday set the midpoint rate - around which the onshore yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band - at 7.2066 per dollar, the weakest level since September 11, 2023.

Based on the fixing level, the yuan is allowed to drop as far as 7.3507, a whisker stronger than the 7.3510 low struck in September 2023.

Still, the fixing was 1,282 pips firmer than Reuters’ estimate, suggesting the central bank is reluctant to see a drastic depreciation of the currency.

Chinese state-owned banks were busy selling dollars in the onshore spot market to slow the pace of yuan declines early on Wednesday morning, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“I think the regulators and the government are trying to moderate the movement to stabilise the overall market, (which) is more important than sending some dramatic signals to the market,” said Lei Zhu, head of Asian fixed income at Fidelity International in Hong Kong.

Both the onshore and offshore yuan have lost more than 1% against the dollar so far this month, leaving them slightly weaker since the start of the year, pressured by fears of the economic impact of U.S. tariffs.

A weaker yuan would make exports cheaper and alleviate some pressure on China’s trade and the broader economy, but a sharp decline could fuel unwanted capital outflow pressure and risk financial stability, economists said.

Yuan China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan dips to new lows as US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

ADB projects GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Reko Diq: CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with Saudi Arabia

Oil sinks 4% as US kicks off 104% tariffs on China

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Stocks tumble again as US hits China with 104% tariffs, Treasuries slammed

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Read more stories