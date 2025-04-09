AIRLINK 158.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.87 (-3.57%)
Business & Finance

Trump says he told TSMC it would pay 100% tax if it doesn’t build in US

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 11:05am

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he told the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which has pledged to build new factories in the United States, it would pay a tax of up to 100% if it did not build its plants in the country.

Speaking at a Republican National Congressional Committee event, Trump criticized former President Joe Biden’s administration for providing a $6.6 billion grant to TSMC’s U.S. unit for semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona, saying semiconductor companies do not need the money.

“TSMC, I gave them no money … all I did was say, if you don’t build your plant here, you’re going to pay a big tax,” Trump said.

TSMC announces $100bn investment in new US chip plants

TSMC declined to comment.

In March, TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, said at the White House that it plans to make a fresh $100 billion investment in the U.S. that includes building five additional chip facilities in coming years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported the chipmaker could face a penalty of $1 billion or more to settle a U.S. export control investigation over a chip it made that ended up inside a Huawei Technologies AI processor.

