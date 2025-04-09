Shanghai base metals fall as US set to impose 104% tariffs on China

SHANGHAI: Base metal prices in China fell on Wednesday, with copper hitting an eight-month low, as the looming 104% U.S. import tariff on Chinese goods heightened concerns about slowing growth.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) dropped 2.0% to 71,950 yuan ($9,789) per metric ton as of 0333 GMT, hovering near its lowest level since August 12, 2024.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1% to $8,570 per metric ton.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that 104% tariffs on imports from China will take effect from 0401 GMT on Wednesday, even as the Trump administration moved to quickly start talks with other trading partners targeted by a sweeping tariff plan.

Top metals consumer China hit back last Friday with additional 34% tariffs on all U.S. goods from April 10, after Trump imposed a 34% tariff on most Chinese goods as part of his sweeping reciprocal tariff program.

Copper, aluminium edge up after sharp sell-off

“Due to Trump’s unpredictable tariffs, copper prices might decrease further, yet the current price below 75,000 yuan still encourages some fabricators to procure,” a base metals trader said.

SHFE aluminium slid 2.2% to 19,305 yuan a ton, zinc lost 2.3% to 22,030 yuan, lead fell 1.3% to 16,430 yuan, while nickel was down 0.1% to 119,090 yuan, tin fell 5.0% to 255,700 yuan.

Among other metals, LME aluminium lost 1.0% to $2,328 a ton, zinc lost 0.3% to $2,555, lead lost 0.7% to $1,857, tin was down 2% at $31,950 and nickel was up 0.9% at $14,300 a ton.