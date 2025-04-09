AIRLINK 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.58%)
BOP 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.73%)
FCCL 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.29%)
HUBC 134.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.61%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.57%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.74%)
MLCF 61.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.18%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-2.04%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.36%)
PIAHCLA 18.84 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.2%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-2.14%)
PRL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.82%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.62%)
SEARL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.94%)
SSGC 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.69%)
SYM 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TRG 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.84%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
BR100 12,212 Decreased By -181.2 (-1.46%)
BR30 36,354 Decreased By -753.3 (-2.03%)
KSE100 114,474 Decreased By -1058 (-0.92%)
KSE30 35,320 Decreased By -341.7 (-0.96%)
Apr 09, 2025
Markets

Shanghai base metals fall as US set to impose 104% tariffs on China

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 11:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: Base metal prices in China fell on Wednesday, with copper hitting an eight-month low, as the looming 104% U.S. import tariff on Chinese goods heightened concerns about slowing growth.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) dropped 2.0% to 71,950 yuan ($9,789) per metric ton as of 0333 GMT, hovering near its lowest level since August 12, 2024.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1% to $8,570 per metric ton.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that 104% tariffs on imports from China will take effect from 0401 GMT on Wednesday, even as the Trump administration moved to quickly start talks with other trading partners targeted by a sweeping tariff plan.

Top metals consumer China hit back last Friday with additional 34% tariffs on all U.S. goods from April 10, after Trump imposed a 34% tariff on most Chinese goods as part of his sweeping reciprocal tariff program.

Copper, aluminium edge up after sharp sell-off

“Due to Trump’s unpredictable tariffs, copper prices might decrease further, yet the current price below 75,000 yuan still encourages some fabricators to procure,” a base metals trader said.

SHFE aluminium slid 2.2% to 19,305 yuan a ton, zinc lost 2.3% to 22,030 yuan, lead fell 1.3% to 16,430 yuan, while nickel was down 0.1% to 119,090 yuan, tin fell 5.0% to 255,700 yuan.

Among other metals, LME aluminium lost 1.0% to $2,328 a ton, zinc lost 0.3% to $2,555, lead lost 0.7% to $1,857, tin was down 2% at $31,950 and nickel was up 0.9% at $14,300 a ton.

