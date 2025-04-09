AIRLINK 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.58%)
BOP 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CPHL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.73%)
FCCL 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.29%)
HUBC 134.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.61%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.57%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.74%)
MLCF 61.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.18%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-2.04%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.36%)
PIAHCLA 18.84 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.2%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-2.14%)
PRL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.82%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.62%)
SEARL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.94%)
SSGC 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.69%)
SYM 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.18%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TRG 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.84%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
BR100 12,212 Decreased By -181.2 (-1.46%)
BR30 36,354 Decreased By -753.3 (-2.03%)
KSE100 114,448 Decreased By -1084.5 (-0.94%)
KSE30 35,305 Decreased By -357.1 (-1%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans continue recovery on weaker dollar, higher Brazil prices

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 10:56am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, continuing a recovery from four-month lows hit earlier in the week, aided by rising prices in Brazil and a softer dollar, which made U.S. agricultural goods more competitive in global markets.

Corn and wheat futures also gained ground.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $9.93-3/4 a bushel by 0354 GMT, a third consecutive daily gain.

CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $4.69-1/2 a bushel, and CBOT wheat rose 0.1% to $5.40-3/4 a bushel, with the U.S. dollar index weaker for a second day in a row.

All three CBOT contracts were hit by a tit-for-tat tariff war that erupted last week between the United States and China, but soybeans were hit hardest, slumping as low as $9.69-1/2 on Monday.

China is the world’s biggest soy buyer and takes in around half of U.S. soybean exports each year.

Beijing’s willingness to retaliate against U.S. tariffs has led to fears of weaker demand for U.S. soybeans and pushed up the soybean basis in Brazil, a rival supplier, StoneX analyst Bevan Everett wrote in a note.

Chicago soybeans firm on softer dollar; weather concerns buoy wheat, corn

“That has brought the U.S. back to competitiveness,” he said. “Other unaffected destinations are finding U.S. values cheaper than Brazil for April shipment.”

However, the United States may find it impossible to replace China, said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities, predicting that Chicago prices would fall further.

“It’s relatively easy for China to find beans in South America. It’s very hard for the U.S. to find alternative buyers,” he said.

Also supporting Chicago soybeans - and corn - was the prospect of increased demand for U.S. biofuel feedstock, following a recommendation from an industry coalition to sharply raise federal mandates for biomass diesel blending in 2026.

Traders were meanwhile positioning themselves ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand report due for release on Thursday.

Soybeans US soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans continue recovery on weaker dollar, higher Brazil prices

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

ADB projects GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Reko Diq: CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with Saudi Arabia

Oil sinks 4% as US kicks off 104% tariffs on China

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Stocks tumble again as US hits China with 104% tariffs, Treasuries slammed

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Read more stories