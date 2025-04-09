Indonesia central bank says will act boldly to maintain rupiah stability

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank will act boldly to maintain rupiah stability by intervening in the spot, domestic non-deliverable forwards, and bond markets, a deputy governor said on Wednesday after the rupiah hit a record low against the dollar.

Senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti told Reuters that moves in domestic bonds on Wednesday indicated that investors still had confidence in the sovereign bond market.