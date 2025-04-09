AIRLINK 158.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.87 (-3.57%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 88.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.63%)
FCCL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.01%)
HUBC 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.61%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.85%)
MLCF 61.26 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-2.04%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 18.88 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.43%)
PIBTL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
POWER 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-2.14%)
PRL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
PTC 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.97%)
SEARL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.94%)
SSGC 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.67%)
SYM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TRG 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.94%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,212 Decreased By -181.2 (-1.46%)
BR30 36,354 Decreased By -753.3 (-2.03%)
KSE100 114,448 Decreased By -1084.5 (-0.94%)
KSE30 35,305 Decreased By -357.1 (-1%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says it destroys 158 drones in major Ukrainian drone attack

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 10:34am
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Ukraine launched a major overnight drone attack on Russia, disrupting flights early on Wednesday in the southern part of the country and forcing the evacuation of residents from dozens of apartments in the Rostov region, Russian officials said.

The Russian defence ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that its air defence units destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 29 over the southern Rostov region.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but residents from 48 apartments in a building in the Rostov town of Aksay were evacuated due to the threat from a possible detonation of a fallen drone, the region’s acting governor said on Telegram.

The defence ministry said that 69 of the drones were destroyed over the Krasnodar region in Russia’s North Caucasus and 15 over North Ossetia–Alania in the same region of southern Russia.

The ministry only reports the number of drones destroyed, not how many were launched.

Ukraine air force says Russia launched 46 drones and a ballistic missile overnight

Russia’s civil aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said that several airports in Russia’s south were closed early on Wednesday to ensure air safety.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the attacks. Both sides say their strikes are aimed at destroying infrastructure that is key to overall war efforts.

Kyiv also says that its attacks are in response to Moscow’s continued bombing of Ukraine since the beginning of the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion of the country more than three years ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office in January after pledging he would end the war in 24 hours, has sought to broker an end to the conflict. The U.S. in late March said it had agreed with Russia and Ukraine two ceasefire accords, including one that would ban strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.

Russia Ukraine Ukraine Russia conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia Ukraine ceasefire Ukraine ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Russia says it destroys 158 drones in major Ukrainian drone attack

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

ADB projects GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Reko Diq: CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with Saudi Arabia

Oil sinks 4% as US kicks off 104% tariffs on China

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Stocks tumble again as US hits China with 104% tariffs, Treasuries slammed

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Read more stories