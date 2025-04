KYIV: The Ukraine air force said Russia launched 46 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile during an overnight attack.

The air force shot down nine drones with another 31 drones not reaching their targets likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures, it said on Telegram.

It did not say what happened to the remaining six drones or the missile.