AIRLINK 158.11 Decreased By ▼ -6.27 (-3.81%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.62%)
FCCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FLYNG 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.58%)
HUBC 134.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.61%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.57%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.85%)
MLCF 61.29 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
OGDC 211.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-1.81%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
PAEL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.09%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-1.85%)
PRL 35.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PTC 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.75%)
SEARL 93.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.88%)
SSGC 36.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.64%)
SYM 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
TRG 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,183 Decreased By -210.5 (-1.7%)
BR30 36,191 Decreased By -915.9 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,330 Decreased By -1202.9 (-1.04%)
KSE30 35,289 Decreased By -372.4 (-1.04%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks trim losses after RBI cut rates

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 10:16am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian benchmark indexes trimmed losses on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates as expected to support growth, though global trade tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.38% at 22,451.35 at 10:06 a.m. IST while the BSE Sensex lost 0.24% to 74,046.13. The indexes were 0.6% lower ahead of the policy decision.

The RBI cut its key repo rate for the second consecutive time to combat sluggish economic growth, which is facing additional headwinds from U.S. tariffs. It also changed the monetary policy stance to “accommodative” from “neutral”.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries took effect on Wednesday, including massive 104% duties on Chinese goods, deepening his global trade war even as he prepared for negotiations with some nations.

Broad-based selling in Indian stocks persisted, with 12 of the 13 major sectors falling, and both smallcap and midcap stocks losing 1.3% each.

Indian shares rebound on bargain buying ahead of RBI rate decision

IT stocks, which derive a significant portion of their revenue from the U.S., dropped 2.6%, while the pharma index fell 1.8% following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump about imposing major tariffs on pharmaceutical imports.

Asian markets tanked, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan dropping 2.2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 3.7%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks trim losses after RBI cut rates

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

ADB projects GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

Reko Diq: CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with Saudi Arabia

Oil sinks 4% as US kicks off 104% tariffs on China

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Stocks tumble again as US hits China with 104% tariffs, Treasuries slammed

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

Read more stories