Global market surge lifts index

KARACHI: After a brutal session, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rebounded on Tuesday, driven by broad-based gains across various sectors, aligning with a positive global market trend.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 623 points or 0.54 percent to close at 115,532.43 points on Tuesday compared to 114,909.49 points on Monday. The index hit an intraday high of 116,692.29 points and intraday low level 115,560.91 points. The daily volumes at the ready counter was 530.6 million shares, significantly lower than the 711 million shares recorded in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter sharply declined to Rs 33.67 billion, compared to Rs 43 billion in the last session.

On Tuesday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,333.60 points and finally closed at 12,393.48 points with an increase of 59.88 points or 0.49 percent. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 470 million shares. BRIndex30 opened gained 398.27 points or 1.08 percent to settle at closed at 37,107.33 points with a total volume of 323.548 million shares.

The market capitalization rose Rs 139 billion to Rs 14.140 trillion. Out of 454 active scrips, 273 closed in positive and 127 in negative while the value of 54 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 121.6 million shares and closed at Rs 8.40 followed by Bank Al-Falah that closed at Rs 75.30 with 32.6 million shares. K-Electric Ltd. ranked third with share trading of 19 million shares and it closed at Rs4.28.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said that Stocks staged recovery led by scrips across the board amid retreat in global equities and crude oil prices eyeing negotiation on Trump tariff levies.

Institutional support expecting imminent release of IMF tranche next month, SBP policy easing and Govt resolve for Rs1.5trn gas circular debt played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX, he added.

Bata Pakistan Limited and Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 133.29 and Rs 108.02 respectively to close at Rs 1,662.05 and Rs 1,188.20, while Service Industries Limited and Khyber Textile Mills Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 77.50 and Rs 45.21 respectively to close at Rs 992.63 and Rs 437.92.

Analysts at Topline Securities said that the line with the global trend the market saw a recovery on Monday. The positive momentum was mainly driven by strong performances from LUCK, MARI, MEBL, BAHL, and BAFL, which together contributed 688 points to the index, they added.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,346.46 points, posting a net loss of 26.19 points or 0.12 percent with a total turnover stood at 6.741 million shares.BR Cement Index ended the session at 13,484.55 points, with a strong gain of 457.78 points or 3.51 percent with a total turnover of 50.471 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 32,288.24 points, down 180.32 points or 0.56 percent with a total turnover of 69.284 million shares.BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 19,293.85 point, recording a rise of 118.59 points or 0.62 percent with a total turnover of 29.233 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index settled at 11,923.10 points, gaining 201.18 points or 1.72 percent, with a turnover of 48.823 million shares.BR Technology & Communication Index concluded at 4,742.62 points, experiencing a decline of 35.49 points or 0.74 percent with a total turnover of 34.301 million shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025