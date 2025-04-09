AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

Army chief vows robust security framework

Nuzhat Nazar Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir on Tuesday assured that the military will provide a robust security framework along with proactive measures to safeguard the interests and confidence of international partners and investors in the country’s mineral sector.

He made these remarks while addressing the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 here, where he emphasised country’s readiness to emerge as a global leader in the mineral economy.

He said he firmly believes that Pakistan is poised to emerge as a leader in the global mineral economy. “We welcome international institutions to bring their expertise, explore investment opportunities, and partner with us in developing the vast potential of our mineral resources.”

Highlighting the importance of skilled professionals in the sector, he said Pakistan needs engineers, geologists, operators, and expert miners to fully harness its mineral wealth. “We are even sending students abroad for training to advance this sector. Currently, 27 Pakistani students from Balochistan are undergoing training in mineral exploration in Zambia and Argentina. Our goal is to build human resource capacity, skills, and workforce for the mineral sector.”

General Munir emphasised that economic security has now become an essential component of national security. He noted that both upstream and downstream development of the mineral industries in Pakistan will be ensured. “It is crucial to invest in refining and value-addition within Pakistan to reduce costs and diversify markets.”

With vast mineral reserves beneath our feet, skilled hands, and a transparent mineral policy, there is no room for despair or inaction, the army chief said, urging the nation to move forward and strive—for your country and for yourselves. “We, the people of Pakistan, collectively aspire to benefit from your expertise and are united in our commitment to welcome partners and investors.”

You can trust Pakistan as a reliable and confident partner, he concluded.

General Munir also appreciated the efforts of Baloch tribal elders for their significant role in promoting mining activities and contributing to the development and progress of Balochistan. “Through joint efforts, Pakistan’s mineral sector can foster regional development, prosperity, and sustainability for collective benefit.”

