Business & Finance

SECP directs listed cos to cast voting through postal ballot

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed members of listed companies, who attend the general meetings physically, to cast voting only through postal ballot.

Moreover, the SECP has also directed chairman/scrutinizer appointed under the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations to ensure that there is no duplication of vote cast, either manually or electronically.

The SECP has issued an S.R.O.451 (I)/2025 to notify instructions for the listed companies on Tuesday.

According to the SECP’s instructions, for all businesses classified as special business under the Companies Act, voting by members of the listed company shall only be through postal ballot.

For the purpose of this, there shall be no voting by show of hands by members of the listed company who attend the general meeting physically:

Provided that members who did not cast their vote through electronic voting facility and by post prior to the date of the general meeting, shall be allowed to cast his/her vote on the day of the general meeting by way of ballot paper only.

The chairman and the scrutinizer appointed under the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 shall ensure that right of members to vote in the general meeting is not affected and shall also ensure that there is no duplication of vote cast, either manually or electronically, SECP added.

