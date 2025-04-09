AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Pakistan

Senate sees fewer private bills, surge in ordinances: PILDAT

Published 09 Apr, 2025

LAHROE: In its analysis of the Senate’s 2024-2025 performance, PILDAT notes a shift in legislative dynamics, with a sharp decline in private members’ bills and a surge in ordinances.

While the number of sittings increased, working hours dropped and quorum issues persisted, the report raises concerns over procedural transparency and the Senate’s representative effectiveness.

During 2024-2025, the Senate passed 51 bills, comprising 34 government bills and 17 private members’ bills. However, private members’ legislative activity saw a sharp 63.8% decline compared to the previous year. The government’s reliance on ordinances also surged, with 16 ordinances laid in the Senate, marking a dramatic increase from the single ordinance introduced in 2023-2024.

The Senate held 65 sittings, reflecting a 14% increase from the previous year, but working hours dropped by 20.3%, reversing prior gains. Attendance rates showed improvement, with senators averaging 62% attendance. However, quorum issues remained a concern as 16 sittings were adjourned due to insufficient attendance. The Leader of the House recorded a low attendance rate of 28%, the lowest in six years, whereas the leader of the opposition demonstrated stronger engagement with 80% attendance. The relatively low attendance of the Leader of the House, Senator Ishaq Dar, may be attributed to the foreign travels and engagement with visiting foreign dignitaries as he also holds the portfolio of the foreign minister besides being the deputy prime minister.

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition, (KP PTI) emerged as the most vocal senator with a recorded talk time of 11 hours and 26 minutes. The report also highlights critical political developments, including the continued vacancy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 11 Senate seats, raising concerns over provincial representation.

Additionally, controversies surrounding ignored production orders, judicial reforms under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and the hurried extension of military chiefs’ tenures have further fuelled political tensions. The Senate’s handling of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) bill vote also sparked opposition protests over procedural fairness. These findings underscore the Senate’s evolving role in Pakistan’s governance, with increasing political contestation shaping legislative and procedural dynamics.

The report calls for greater transparency, procedural integrity, and commitment to democratic representation in the upper house.

