Murad orders strict measures to curb traffic accidents

KARACHI: In a decisive move to address the alarming increase in traffic accidents across the city, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a high-level meeting and directed the police and transport authorities to implement strict measures aimed at improving road safety and saving lives.

The CM has mandated that all Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs), Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs), and Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) are required to be equipped with trackers, dashcams, and under run protection devices on the front, sides, and rear. Additionally, law enforcement will implement random drug testing for drivers of HTVs, LTVs, and PSVs to promote safe and responsible driving practices.“

The meeting held at CM House was attended by provincial Ministers, Saeed Ghani, Mukesh Chawla, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, PSCM Agha Wasif, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Adl IG Karachi Javed Odho, Secretary Excise & Taxation Saleem Rajput, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, DIG Driving license Iqbal Dara, DIG Traffic Pir Mohammad Shah and others.

The chief minister, expressing his displeasure, said that the growing number of road accidents in the city is unacceptable. “Reckless driving is claiming innocent lives, which is unacceptable,” he said. He directed the city police to improve traffic discipline by reducing violations through accountability, encouraging responsible driving, and preventing reckless and dangerous behaviour at all costs.

The chief minister made essential decisions for safe and secure traffic management in the city.

Installation of Safety Equipment: The chief minister observed that most of the heavy vehicles are not equipped with trackers and dashcams. Therefore, he made it mandatory that all Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs), Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs), and Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) must now be equipped with trackers, dashcams, and underrun protection devices on the front, side, and rear.

Murad Shah talking about water tanker regulations, decided that Tankers with leaking or non-compartmentalized containers and those lacking baffle plates will be prohibited from road operations to prevent hazardous spills and instability. “This decision must be implemented from today,” he said and added that fitness compliance must be ensured.

The CM directed the traffic police that the vehicles with cancelled fitness certificates would be impounded and would not be allowed back on the roads until deemed roadworthy by the Transport Department.

Drug Testing for Drivers: Taking an unprecedented decision, the chief minister directed the traffic police to conduct random drug tests on drivers of HTVs, LTVs, and PSVs to ensure safe and responsible driving. He also directed the police to enforce speed limit in the city. “HTVs will be limited to a maximum speed of 30 km/h within Karachi city limits to reduce the risk of fatal accidents,” he ordered.

Faceless E-Ticketing System: The CM directed Home Minister Zia Lanjar to introduce a transparent and automated e-ticketing system for effective enforcement of traffic laws. He also issued orders for Inter-Departmental Integration. “The Transport Department, Excise Department, Licensing Authority, Traffic Police, and NADRA must be digitally integrated for enhanced coordination and streamlined enforcement,” he ordered.

Revamp of Traffic Engineering Bureau: The chief minister decided to rejuvenate the Traffic Engineering Bureau and placed it under the administrative authority of Mayor Karachi for improved planning and execution of traffic control measures. He also decided to make pre-licensing training mandatory. “Driving academies offering internationally recognised courses in theory, simulation, and practical training must be established, making pre-licensing training compulsory,” he directed the Transport and police departments.

Demerit Point System: The chief minister in consultation with the transport department and the police, decided to introduce a new point-based system to hold license holders accountable for repeated violations.

The main features of the Point System include all drivers starting with 12 points, the points being deducted for violations, and the license being suspended at 0 points. The severe violations would be higher in deductions. The points would be restored after a fixed period - Minor offences for 2 years and major offences 3 years.

The point deduction structure includes two points would be deducted for speeding, driving without a helmet, and failure to wear a seatbelt. Three points deduction for unsafe overtaking, running red lights, and running a stop line. Five points for reckless driving/ One Way Violation, six points for drunk driving and Immediate license revocation hit & run.

The CM directed the Home & Law Minister, Zia Lanjar, to make the necessary amendments in the traffic rules, if necessary.

Murad directed the Excise & Taxation department and the police to start a crackdown on illegal modifications and violations. “The operation going on must be made strict against the use of extravagant number plates, tinted windows, unauthorised emergency accessories, and traffic violations such as driving without a valid license, riding without helmets, triple riding on motorcycles, motorbikes lacking essential safety parts (headlights, taillights, emergency lights, chain covers, and rear-view mirrors).

Implementation Committee: The chief minister constituted a dedicated committee consisting of the Secretary Excise and Taxation, Secretary Transport, DIG Driving License, and DIG Traffic Police to ensure immediate implementation through executive orders, SOPs, and legal amendments.

CM stressed that these measures aim to save lives and make Karachi’s roads safer for all citizens. “We must act decisively. The lives of our citizens are far too valuable to be lost due to negligence and poor enforcement,” he stated.

