Illegal housing societies: CDA decides to publish zone-wise list

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to publish a zone-wise list of illegal housing societies on its official website to help citizens make informed investment decisions and avoid fraudulent schemes.

The decision was made during the 7th meeting of the CDA Board held at the CDA Headquarters on Tuesday, chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

In addition to uploading the list online, CDA will also highlight these illegal societies in the media to ensure wider public awareness. Randhawa directed that the names of legal housing societies should also be uploaded on the CDA website, categorised by zone, so that the public can easily verify the legal status of any housing scheme before investing.

“To ensure transparency and protect the rights of citizens, CDA will make both legal and illegal housing society data available to the public,” said Randhawa. “This will help prevent people from falling victim to unauthorised and unapproved developments.”

The Board also approved the hiring of a consultant for a third-party audit of CDA’s ongoing development projects, in line with efforts to strengthen internal accountability and ensure transparent project execution.

Several administrative and development-related decisions were also made during the meeting. These included the approval of new positions in the Estate Management Directorate-3 to improve departmental efficiency, and the conditional restoration of Plot No 28 in I-8 Markaz, subject to the clearance of all outstanding dues.

The Board also gave the go-ahead for the re-planning and development of the Arts and Craft Village. Randhawa directed Member Engineering and Member Planning to conduct a site visit and recommend upgrades to turn the area into a model cultural hub and tourist attraction.

Further, the meeting approved the establishment of a Building and Housing Control Agency to streamline building regulations and property-related matters in the federal capital. Construction of a Food Street and pedestrian walkways in the Blue Area was also approved.

On the waste management front, the Board granted a three-month extension to the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) for waste collection and transportation services. It also approved the establishment of permanent dumping sites for Islamabad, with technical support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). These sites will be developed as “Waste-to-Energy” projects, using modern and environmentally sustainable practices to minimise carbon emissions and pollution.

Randhawa reaffirmed CDA’s commitment to utilising all available resources for the continued development and beautification of Islamabad, with a focus on citizen welfare and sustainable urban growth.

