ABHI partners with National Foods to introduce EWA

KARACHI: In a significant step toward financial empowerment, ABHI, an embedded finance platform, has partnered with National Foods Limited (NFL) to introduce Earned Wage Access (EWA) for its workforce.

This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to employee well-being, ensuring greater financial control and stability for NFL employees.

Through ABHI’s EWA solution, NFL employees can access a portion of their earned salary in real-time via the ABHI mobile app or SMS, within 30 seconds, anytime, anywhere. This initiative eliminates the stress of waiting for payday, reducing reliance on high-interest loans and fostering greater financial security. By offering immediate salary, employees can cover unexpected expenses, avoid debt traps, and maintain financial stability.

Rayaan Sayeed, Head of Sales at ABHI said that ABHI is excited to partner with National Foods to empower their employees with Earned Wage Access. “Financial stress significantly impacts happiness and productivity. Through this collaboration, we aim to alleviate that stress, giving employees the financial control they need to focus on what matters most,” he added.

Khurram Merchant, Global Head of Total Rewards & People Analytics said that National Foods recognized that financial stability is a key pillar of overall well-being. He said that NFL’s partnership with ABHI is a step towards re-imagining how National Foods support the people in real, tangible ways

“By giving our employees access to their earned wages, we’re not only reducing financial stress but also enabling them to take control of their financial journey. This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to building a more empowered, resilient workforce,” he added.

This strategic partnership highlights NFL’s dedication to employee welfare and reinforces ABHI’s mission to make financial freedom accessible for all. By integrating on-demand salary access, both organizations are setting a new benchmark for employee financial empowerment in Pakistan.

