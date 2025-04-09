Public welfare: Minister approves financial matters of projects

KARACHI: A meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee was held at the Energy Secretariat under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Interior and Parliamentary Affairs Zia Lanjar, Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani and secretaries from various departments.

In the Sub-Committee on Finance meeting, financial matters of projects aimed at the larger public interest were approved. The financial issues of various government departments were also discussed.

Sindh Minister for Planning and Energy Nasir Hussain Shah stated “in line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision, resolving the issues faced in public welfare projects is our top priority.”

