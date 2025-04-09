Dar says Pakistan has the potential to emerge as global mining powerhouse

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM)/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is strategically positioned to emerge as a global mining powerhouse, underpinned by its unparalleled geological wealth.

Anchored in the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt — one of the world’s largest copper-gold zones, Pakistan is home to monumental reserves like the “Reko Diq”.

He expressed these views while speaking at the inaugural session of two-day Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25), here on Tuesday.

Pakistan also hosts vast resources of rare earth elements, industrial minerals, non-metallic and gemstones, including globally sought-after peridot and emerald. With this vast untapped mineral potential, Pakistan’s resource corridor is primed to reshape global supply chains and attract investment, he pointed out.

The DPM told the audience that Government of Pakistan has taken tough but necessary decisions to stabilise the economy. The results of these efforts are becoming increasingly visible across key macroeconomic indicators.

“Strong remittance inflows and increasing FDI are providing much-needed foreign exchange, boosting domestic consumption, investments, and overall economic growth. These achievements — coupled with improved credit ratings from Fitch and Moody’s — underscore our commitment to economic stability and fiscal discipline,” he said.

Dar further said that “historically, our geological potential has remained underutilised. The mineral sector has yet to translate into economic gains proportionate to its potential. The Government of Pakistan has, therefore, prioritised the strategic development of this sector through progressive policy reforms and investor-centric initiatives, laying the foundation for a robust eco-system that delivers value for all stakeholders.”

“By aligning our regulatory frameworks with competitive fiscal terms, Pakistan is positioning itself as a dynamic hub for sustainable, high-yield ventures in resource exploration, extraction, refining, logistics, and infrastructure,” the DPM remarked.

“With over 60 per cent of the population under the age of 30 and a median age of 22.8 years, our youth, if empowered through targeted and capacity-building initiatives, can become a catalyst for innovation and excellence across the mining value chain”.

The Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 2025 provides a unique platform for stakeholders, friendly countries, and partners to converge, explore new prospects and build mutually beneficial partnerships. This forum is anchored in the three pillars of Potential, People and Policy — a vision the Government of Pakistan is implementing to drive shared prosperity and sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the DPM also participated in the Ministerial Dialogue, on “Driving Responsible Growth in Mining – Governance, Cooperation & Building Resilient Supply Chains” in Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Republic of Turkiye Alparslan Bayraktar; Assistant Deputy Minister for Mining Enablement, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Al-Belushi; Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, and Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik were also part of the ministerial dialogue.

He informed the audience of the unparalleled geological wealth of Pakistan, including a diverse range of critical minerals.

He reiterated the government’s vision to create a transparent, investor-friendly environment to attract capital as well as harness international expertise, technology, and best practices.

Dar also indicated key national policy reforms in minerals sector and emphasised on the need of the infusion of international expertise, innovative technology, and fresh capital to overcome both financial and operational challenges in minerals sector.

