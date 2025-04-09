AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-09

Mergers, sale of assets: SECP directs BoDs of listed cos to explain basis for valuation

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed the board of directors of listed companies to explain the basis for valuation for taking decisions of mergers, acquisitions, investments, divestments and sale of assets.

The SECP has issued an S.R.O.452(I)/2025 in continuation of S.R.O. 423(I)/2018 dated April 3, 2018 and S.R.O.389(I)/2023 dated March 21, 2023.

The SECP has also directed listed companies to clearly state in the notice of general meetings that no gifts will be distributed during these meetings.

The SECP hereby directs listed companies that in case of mergers, acquisitions, investments, divestments, sale of assets, the company shall explain the basis for valuation and other considerations that the company’s board of directors relied on for its decision in the notice of the general meeting, SECP said.

The notice of general meeting shall be circulated to members through email in addition to annual audited financial statements, in case email address has been provided by the member to the company regardless of the fact that the consent of member to receive the notice through email has been received or not; and

The notice of general meetings shall clearly state that no gifts will be distributed at the meeting, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP

Comments

200 characters

Mergers, sale of assets: SECP directs BoDs of listed cos to explain basis for valuation

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories