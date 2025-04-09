AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-09

ABAD for withdrawal of amendments to KBTPR-2002

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

KARACHI: Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has called for the immediate withdrawal of recent amendments to the Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulation (KBTPR) 2002, warning that the changes could exacerbate infrastructure and environmental problems for Karachiites.

Syed Afzal Hameed, Senior Vice Chairman of ABAD criticized the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for amending the regulations to permit commercial activities in residential units.

He said these amendments, which took effect on March 13, 2025, were implemented without proper consultation with stakeholders.

“These amendments in KBTPR-2002 would not only increase the miseries of the inhabitants but also exacerbate the infrastructure and environmental problems in the city,” Hameed stated, emphasizing that the SBCA should have conducted a thorough evaluation of potential impacts before implementing the changes. The controversial amendments modify several key definitions and land use classifications in the regulation. Among the significant changes is the revision of “Commercial uses” to “Commercial Residential-cum-commercial use” which expands permissible activities in residential areas.

The amendments also introduce “Recreation Uses” allowing dining establishments such as cafes and food courts in residential neighbourhoods. Additionally, the new regulations permit residential plots within neighbourhoods to be used for education, health, or recreation purposes. Therefore, ABAD argued that these sweeping changes could disrupt established residential neighbourhoods and strain already burdened infrastructure in the country’s largest city.

Furthermore, ABAD urged the authorities to reconsider the amendments and engage in meaningful consultation with all relevant stakeholders before implementing such significant changes to urban planning regulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ABAD KBTPR

Comments

200 characters

ABAD for withdrawal of amendments to KBTPR-2002

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories