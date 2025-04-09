ABAD for withdrawal of amendments to KBTPR-2002

KARACHI: Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has called for the immediate withdrawal of recent amendments to the Karachi Building and Town Planning Regulation (KBTPR) 2002, warning that the changes could exacerbate infrastructure and environmental problems for Karachiites.

Syed Afzal Hameed, Senior Vice Chairman of ABAD criticized the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for amending the regulations to permit commercial activities in residential units.

He said these amendments, which took effect on March 13, 2025, were implemented without proper consultation with stakeholders.

“These amendments in KBTPR-2002 would not only increase the miseries of the inhabitants but also exacerbate the infrastructure and environmental problems in the city,” Hameed stated, emphasizing that the SBCA should have conducted a thorough evaluation of potential impacts before implementing the changes. The controversial amendments modify several key definitions and land use classifications in the regulation. Among the significant changes is the revision of “Commercial uses” to “Commercial Residential-cum-commercial use” which expands permissible activities in residential areas.

The amendments also introduce “Recreation Uses” allowing dining establishments such as cafes and food courts in residential neighbourhoods. Additionally, the new regulations permit residential plots within neighbourhoods to be used for education, health, or recreation purposes. Therefore, ABAD argued that these sweeping changes could disrupt established residential neighbourhoods and strain already burdened infrastructure in the country’s largest city.

Furthermore, ABAD urged the authorities to reconsider the amendments and engage in meaningful consultation with all relevant stakeholders before implementing such significant changes to urban planning regulations.

