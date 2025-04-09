AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-09

Asian currencies: Indonesia rupiah drops to lifetime low

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

BENGALURU: Indonesia’s rupiah hit a record low and its equities sank on Tuesday, as traders returned after an extended break to price in the impact of sweeping US tariffs that threatened to upend global trade and stoked recession fears.

Jakarta stocks were last down 7.6%, on course for their biggest one-day percentage fall since September 2011. The benchmark index had dropped more than 9% in early trading, triggering a 30-minute halt.

The rupiah fell 1.8% to an all-time low of 16,860 against the US dollar.

An official at Bank Indonesia said the central bank would continue to “intervene aggressively” to stabilise the rupiah.

Indonesian markets, which were already pressured due to concerns over the country’s fiscal policy and government policies, reopened on Tuesday after closing on March 27, during which time US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements roiled global markets.

Six of the nine Southeast Asian countries listed by Trump were slapped with tariffs of between 32% and 49%, which were much bigger than expected.

“The IDR weakness is just playing catch-up to the recent declines seen in other Asian currencies but there is a bit of a restraint to some extent partly because of the little developing stability in the RMB and a softer dollar,” said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC, referring to the rupiah and Chinese yuan.

“Even though IDR is considered a more domestic currency and typically should be less affected with the trade wars, the slightly softer fundamentals… may still weigh on the currency.”

Most other regional stock markets extended losses as the escalating tariff war showed few signs of dying down, keeping investors on edge.

Trump said he would further increase duties on China in response to the latter’s decision to match the 34% duties he unveiled last week.

Indonesian rupiah

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Indonesia rupiah drops to lifetime low

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories