Markets Print 2025-04-09
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 08, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 08, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 115,532.43
High: 116,692.29
Low: 115,560.91
Net Change: 622.94
Volume (000): 338,910
Value (000): 27,286,382
Makt Cap (000) 3,516,671,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,346.46
NET CH (-) 26.19
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,484.55
NET CH (+) 457.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 32,288.24
NET CH (-) 180.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,293.85
NET CH (+) 118.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,923.10
NET CH (+) 201.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,742.62
NET CH (-) 35.49
------------------------------------
As on: 08-April-2025
====================================
