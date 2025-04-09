KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 08, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 115,532.43 High: 116,692.29 Low: 115,560.91 Net Change: 622.94 Volume (000): 338,910 Value (000): 27,286,382 Makt Cap (000) 3,516,671,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,346.46 NET CH (-) 26.19 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,484.55 NET CH (+) 457.78 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 32,288.24 NET CH (-) 180.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,293.85 NET CH (+) 118.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,923.10 NET CH (+) 201.18 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,742.62 NET CH (-) 35.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-April-2025 ====================================

