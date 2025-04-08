AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Markets

TSX rebounds as investors await negotiations over tariffs

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 09:47pm

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday after three straight sessions of losses as information and technology stocks powered the broader gains, while investors await any sign of the U.S. opening up for negotiations over some of the aggressive tariffs.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 2% at 23,325.64 points.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday U.S. trade negotiators are prioritizing allies as they move forward on trade and are focused on big trading partners that have had big trade surpluses for years with the United States.

Uncertainty, however, persisted as the U.S. called China’s retaliation against its tariffs a “big mistake”.

China refused to bow to what it called “blackmail” after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on imports from China to over 100% in response to Beijing’s matching of his earlier tariff announcements.

“The TSX often mirrors U.S. indices, and with those showing cautious optimism today after tariff-driven sell-offs, any overnight developments — especially if China doubles down — could trigger volatility,” said Graham Priest, investment advisor at BlueShore Financial.

Wall Street’s main indexes also bounced back from a heavy selloff on Tuesday.

On TSX, information and technology, up 3.6%, led sectoral gains.

Materials stocks rose 2.7%, tracking higher copper and aluminium prices benefitting from a weaker U.S. dollar, while gold prices again rose above $3,000 per ounce as demand for the safe-haven asset increased.

On the flip side, communication shares dropped 1.2% with BCE leading the declines, down 3%.

On the data front, Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in March as employment declined and prices heated up, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed.

Looking ahead, investors will focus on the U.S. consumer price inflation reading on Thursday, which could offer more clues on the inflation trajectory in the world’s largest economy.

