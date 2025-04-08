AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea’s acting president talks with Trump ahead of 25% tariff

SEOUL: South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo on Tuesday spoke with President Donald Trump over the phone, a...
Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 06:54pm
South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo. Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo on Tuesday spoke with President Donald Trump over the phone, a day before Trump’s 25% tariff on the Asian ally is scheduled to kick in.

It is the first time Trump spoke with any of South Korea’s acting leaders since he took office in January, while now-impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, with whom Trump had a phone call the day after his election victory last November, was suspended from duties.

The phone call between Han and Trump also comes as South Korea’s trade minister is traveling to the United States to meet with his counterpart for negotiations over tariffs.

Minister Cheong In-kyo, who will meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the visit, said on Tuesday that the government has been considering measures to increase imports from the United States as he headed to Washington to negotiate over U.S. tariffs.

Cheong also said it was good news ahead of his visit that Trump said the door was open for talks over tariffs with nations other than China.

China, Japan, South Korea will jointly respond to US tariffs, Chinese state media says

“It is difficult to reduce exports, so shouldn’t we then increase (U.S.) imports? In that regard, we have been reviewing many different packages of measures to resolve the trade balance problem,” Cheong said, before flying to Washington.

He noted that the government had had internal discussions about increasing LNG imports from the United States.

Cheong added he will dispute Washington’s calculation of its 25% tariff on South Korea, which he called “problematic” given the two countries’ existing free trade pact.

Trump also announced a 46% duty for Vietnam, where major South Korean conglomerates like Samsung and LG manufacture products. That will deal a “huge blow” to South Korean exporters with production bases there, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said on Tuesday.

south korea US tariffs Trump tariffs US trade tariffs global tariffs reciprocal tariffs

Comments

200 characters

South Korea’s acting president talks with Trump ahead of 25% tariff

‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600-point gain

Rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Cash-starved PIA to achieve profitability for first time since 2003: Bloomberg

Pakistan expels thousands of Afghan nationals in fresh drive, says UNHCR

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan

Trillions of dollar mineral wealth can free Pakistan from IMF dependence: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories