AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

WTO aims to reduce staffing costs after US funding pause

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 07:11pm

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization said on Tuesday it is reviewing staff costs after the United States paused funding to the institution.

Reuters reported on March 27 that the U.S., the top donor to the WTO budget, had paused its contributions including unpaid dues for 2024 pending a review of its support to international bodies - in a move confirmed by the U.S. government.

Since then, trade sources told Reuters that WTO staff had been informed about incoming measures to reduce spending such as not replacing some retiring staff or short-term hires.

The WTO, which has 630 staff, said that it has no plans for fixed and regular staff reductions at this time.

“In a recent town hall, the Director-General (Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala) informed staff that in response to the current financial climate, Senior Management is exercising fiscal prudence by curtailing or deferring expenditures as necessary,” WTO spokesperson Ismaila Dieng said in response to Reuters’ questions.

He added that a newly formed ‘Staffing Resource Needs Committee’ would review vacancies and related expenditures.

The measures come against a backdrop of recent U.S. criticism of WTO spending and five years after its top court was paralysed under Trump’s first term, amid U.S. concerns about overreach.

A U.S. delegate previously raised budget concerns about a meeting to mark the 30th anniversary of the organisation which is now grappling with the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on global trade.

Washington will also raise “systemic concerns” about the WTO’s actions at a meeting on Wednesday, an agenda document showed.

“… It has become readily apparent that the (WTO) Secretariat is moving away from its Member-driven purposes, and is attempting to re-invent itself into a resource to be provided to the public, regardless of Members’ views or the impact that such activities may be having on Members’ interests or budget contributions,” a U.S. delegation document showed.

The WTO budget of 205 million Swiss francs ($239.99 million)is smaller than many other global bodies, some of which have been badly hit by Trump’s spending cuts.

Delegates say that it would theoretically be easy for any one of the WTO’s 166 members to entirely block the next budget later this year since such decisions must be taken by consensus.

A spokesperson for the U.S. mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

World Trade Organization WTO cut jobs

Comments

200 characters

WTO aims to reduce staffing costs after US funding pause

‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600-point gain

Rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Cash-starved PIA to achieve profitability for first time since 2003: Bloomberg

Pakistan expels thousands of Afghan nationals in fresh drive, says UNHCR

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan

Trillions of dollar mineral wealth can free Pakistan from IMF dependence: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories