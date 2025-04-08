AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat up 6-7 cents, corn up 2-3, soy up 9-10

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 06:39pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday.

Wheat - Up 6 to 7 cents per bushel

CBOT wheat futures ticked higher on weather risks in the U.S. Plains and a weaker dollar, which makes U.S. commodities cheaper on the global market.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 48% of the U.S. winter wheat crop to be in good-to-excellent condition, above average analyst expectations but down from 56% a year ago.

Wheat ratings in the first weekly crop progress report of the 2025 growing season have deteriorated since the USDA released its last national report before the winter. This reflects the reemergence of dry conditions in the Plains breadbasket.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last up 6-3/4 cents to $5.43-1/4 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last up 5-1/4 cents to $5.64-1/2 a bushel and Minneapolis May spring wheat was last up 3-3/4 cents to $5.97-3/4 a bushel.

Chicago soybeans recover as tariff frenzy subsides

Corn - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel

Corn futures steadied on a technical correction and market relief that Mexico, the main export outlet for U.S. corn, has been spared from blanket tariffs.

Heavy rains in part of the U.S. Midwest, which may slow early U.S. planting, and dryness in Brazil have also underpinned corn futures.

U.S. exporters sold 240,000 metric tons of corn to Spain for 2024/25 delivery, the USDA reported.

CBOT May corn was last up 2-1/4 cents to $4.66-3/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Up 9 to 10 cents per bushel

Soybean futures rose on Tuesday to move away from a four-month low, tracking a wider recovery in financial markets as investors assessed the chances for negotiations to avert U.S.-led tariffs.

Despite further threats by Washington and Beijing of more retaliatory tariffs, markets took comfort this week in the readiness of some U.S. trading partners, including Japan and the European Union, to negotiate.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports starting Wednesday unless Beijing withdraws its 34% retaliatory tariff on the United States following Trump’s “reciprocal” duties.

CBOT May soybeans were last up 10-3/4 cents to $9.93-3/4 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans soy wheat crop corn prices corn crops wheat price

Comments

200 characters

Wheat up 6-7 cents, corn up 2-3, soy up 9-10

‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600-point gain

Rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Cash-starved PIA to achieve profitability for first time since 2003: Bloomberg

Pakistan expels thousands of Afghan nationals in fresh drive, says UNHCR

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan

Trillions of dollar mineral wealth can free Pakistan from IMF dependence: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories