AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Italy watchdog slams ticket hoarding at Colosseum

AFP Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:46pm

ROME: Italy’s competition watchdog said Tuesday it has fined the firm handling tickets for Rome’s Colosseum and six tour operators “almost 20 million euros” for hoarding tickets, which forced tourists to pay more.

The investigation was launched in July 2023, after the AGCM watchdog discovered buying tickets online for the ancient amphitheatre was “essentially impossible”, it said.

The Colosseum is Italy’s most visited monument, attracting more than 12.3 million visitors in 2023, according to the culture ministry.

CoopCulture, which managed the official ticket sale service for access to the Colosseum from 1997 until 2024, was fined seven million euros ($7.65 million) “for knowingly contributing to the substantial and prolonged unavailability of base-priced tickets for entry to the Colosseum”, the AGCM said.

The company not only “failed to take adequate steps to counter automated ticket hoarding”, it also “kept a sizeable share of tickets for bundled sales tied to its own educational tours, which generated considerable profits”.

Tourists were “forced… to turn to tour operators and platforms that resold tickets bundled with additional services – such as guided tours, pickup or priority access – at much higher prices”, it added.

The watchdog also fined six tour operators who used automated tools to purchase tickets from CoopCulture, so they rapidly ran out.

“By doing so, the operators benefitted from the constant unavailability of tickets, which left consumers seeking access to the Colosseum with no choice but to purchase them through these channels – often at much higher prices due to the bundling with additional services”, it said.

The tour operators were named as Tiqets International BV, GetYourGuide Deutschland GmbH, Walks LLC, Italy With Family S.r.l., City Wonders Limited and Musement S.p.A.

Rome Colloseum

Comments

200 characters

Italy watchdog slams ticket hoarding at Colosseum

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600 points

Rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Cash-starved PIA to achieve profitability for first time since 2003: Bloomberg

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

Trillions of dollar mineral wealth can free Pakistan from IMF dependence: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

IGI Investments withdraws PAI to acquire 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms

Read more stories