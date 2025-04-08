AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump to sign executive orders to boost coal industry, sources say

Reuters Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 05:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Tuesday aimed at boosting the nation’s coal industry, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Trump, a Republican who campaigned on a promise to increase U.S. energy output and has sought to roll back energy and environmental regulations since taking office January 20, is scheduled to sign energy related orders at the White House at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT), the White House said.

Trump plans to sign orders directing the Interior and Energy Departments to take actions to support the coal industry, according to a source briefed on the details of the event. Both sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The actions will also include efforts to save coal plants at risk of retirement, the sources said, when U.S. power demand is rising for the first time in two decades on growth in power hungry users such as data centers for artificial intelligence, electric cars, and crypto currencies.

Over 50 nations want to start trade talks with US after tariffs, Trump officials say

When burned, coal releases more of the main greenhouse gas carbon dioxide than any other fossil fuel. It also emits criteria pollutants that are blamed for lung and heart illnesses. Much of its use has declined on regulations from Democrats, including former President Joe Biden.

At the beginning of the century, coal generated more than half of U.S. power. Its share has sunk to less than 20%, according to the Energy Information Administration, as fracking and other drilling techniques have hiked production of U.S natural gas. Growth in solar and wind power has also cut coal use.

Coal backers have said that existing U.S. coal plants only provide power to the grid about 40% of the time and that number can be boosted through deregulation and other measures.

Donald Trump White House US tariffs global tariffs Trump's tariff coal industry

Comments

200 characters

Trump to sign executive orders to boost coal industry, sources say

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600 points

Rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Cash-starved PIA to achieve profitability for first time since 2003: Bloomberg

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

Trillions of dollar mineral wealth can free Pakistan from IMF dependence: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

IGI Investments withdraws PAI to acquire 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms

Read more stories