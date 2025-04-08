AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rebound on bargain buying ahead of RBI rate decision

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark equity indexes rose on Tuesday, lifted by bargain buying and a broader Asian rally, as hopes that global trade tensions might ease helped domestic markets recover from their worst drop in 10 months.

The Nifty 50 rose 1.69% to 22,535.85 while the BSE Sensex gained 1.49% to 74,227.08. The indexes fell about 3% in the previous session as fears of a recession took hold after fresh U.S. tariffs escalated the global trade war.

On Tuesday, the Nifty posted its best session in three months while the Sensex in three weeks.

Bargain hunting after Monday’s drop drove domestic markets higher, said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.

Asian stocks rebounded from 1-1/2-year lows, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumping 6%, outperforming regional peers.

The uptick came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Japan would send a delegation to negotiate on the tariffs, boosting hopes that Washington might soften its tariff stance.

However, Trump also warned of an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing maintains its retaliatory measures.

Despite global concerns, Indian markets may remain relatively insulated due to limited direct exposure to the tariffs, said A Balasubramanian, chief executive of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

Indian shares endure US tariff jolt; relatively lower duties limit losses

“Additionally, falling oil prices could help reduce inflation, potentially leading to further rate easing from the Reserve Bank of India to support growth,” Balasubramanian said.

The RBI is widely expected to announce a 25 basis point rate cut on Wednesday.

All 13 major Indian sectoral indexes advanced on the day. The broader markets also firmed up, with smallcap and midcap indexes gaining about 2.1% each.

Among stocks, jeweller Titan gained 3.4% on strong quarterly revenue growth, while Bharat Electronics also rose 3.4% after an order win.

Lenders Axis Bank, State Bank of India, and PNB Housing Finance climbed following upgrades from Goldman Sachs.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares rebound on bargain buying ahead of RBI rate decision

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600 points

Rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Cash-starved PIA to achieve profitability for first time since 2003: Bloomberg

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

Trillions of dollar mineral wealth can free Pakistan from IMF dependence: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

IGI Investments withdraws PAI to acquire 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms

Read more stories