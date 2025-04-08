Deepal introduces Pakistan’s first 0% interest-free, shariah-compliant EMI plan for EVs

Deepal, Pakistan’s leading EV brand, has unveiled an exclusive, first-of-its-kind installment plan designed to make electric vehicle (EV) ownership easier and more accessible than ever before. Master Changan Motors Ltd is now offering a 0% interest-free, Shariah-compliant EMI plan for both premium electric models, the Deepal S07 and Deepal L07.

This pioneering initiative is set to accelerate Pakistan’s transition towards sustainable and smart mobility by removing financial barriers and making EV ownership a viable option for a broader audience. With this flexible 18-month installment plan, customers can now drive home their desired Deepal EV with an easy 50% down payment and pay the remaining amount through hassle-free monthly installments—starting as low as Rs. 389,000 per month.

Speaking about this initiative, Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors, highlighted the brand’s commitment to revolutionizing the auto industry in Pakistan:

“At Master Changan Motors, we believe in breaking barriers to bring innovative, sustainable mobility solutions to Pakistan. This EMI offer is one such endeavor enabling us to offer an industry-first, 0% interest-free instalment plan, ensuring that more consumers can experience the future of driving without financial strain. The Deepal S07 and L07 models represent the pinnacle of modern electric mobility, combining luxury, cutting-edge technology, and environmental sustainability.”

Deepal vehicles are at the forefront of the EV revolution, boasting advanced battery systems, AI-powered smart features, and a premium design philosophy. Backed by its ambitious Vast Ocean Strategy, Deepal is rapidly expanding its global footprint. After successful launches in Southeast Asia and Australia—including Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia—Deepal has recently entered the European market. This move highlights Changan’s ambitions to become a dominant player in the global EV industry, leveraging its expertise in research, development, and electrification.

This exclusive financing plan is available for a limited time only for Pakistan. Interested customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Changan dealership or call 021-111-116-265 to learn more and secure their Deepal EV through this unprecedented offer.