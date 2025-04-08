AIRLINK 167.70 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.42%)
BOP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
CNERGY 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (9.32%)
FCCL 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.02%)
FFL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.38 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.55%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.48%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.91%)
OGDC 216.75 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (1.73%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.59%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.99%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.23%)
POWER 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.88%)
PPL 177.60 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (1.61%)
PRL 36.14 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.18%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 95.99 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.39%)
SSGC 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.46%)
SYM 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.41%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
TPLP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TRG 62.44 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.48%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
YOUW 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,380 Increased By 66.8 (0.54%)
BR30 36,920 Increased By 412.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 115,674 Increased By 764 (0.66%)
KSE30 35,697 Increased By 155.5 (0.44%)
Markets

European shares rise after four-day pullback

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 12:57pm

European shares bounced off 14-month lows in early trading on Tuesday after four straight sessions of heavy selling, although investors’ mood remained sensitive to tariff-related developments.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1% by 0709 GMT, after shedding 12.1% in just the past four sessions as investors worried about a possible global recession triggered by the recent escalation in the trade war.

As of Monday’s close, the index declined 17.9% from its all-time high hit on March 3.

Germany’s benchmark rose 0.8% after the index stopped short of confirming a bear market in the previous session.

The European Commission proposed counter-tariffs of 25% on a range of US goods on Monday as the 27-member bloc struggles with tariffs on autos and metals already in place, and faces a 20% tariff on other products on Wednesday.

European shares close at over 14-month low as trade war volatility grips markets

The banks index rose 1%. Meanwhile, investors piled into defence shares, the best performing sector this year, lifting the index 3%.

Infineon Technologies fell 1.6% after the German chipmaker said it would buy Marvell Technology’s automotive ethernet business for about $2.5 billion in cash, to expand its microcontroller segment.

European shares

