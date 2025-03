KYIV: The Ukrainian air force said on Thursday that Russia had launched 86 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile during overnight attacks.

The air force shot down 42 drones and another 26 did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures, the statement posted on Telegram said.

It did not specify what happened to the remaining 18 drones.