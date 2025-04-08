Sri Lankan shares rebound, tracking Asian peers on trade optimism

Sri Lankan shares rose over 3% on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers, on hopes that Washington is willing to negotiate some of the tariffs it has imposed on trading partners.

The CSE All Share Index was last up 3% at 15,099.90, with gains led by financial stocks.

Asian stocks bounced off 1-1/2-year lows and US stock futures pointed higher on the day.

US President Donald Trump’s administration had imposed a 44% tariff on the island nation that has been steadily recovering from its worst financial crisis in decades.

The session’s gains narrowed losses since the US tariffs were announced last week to 5.7%.