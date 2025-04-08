AIRLINK 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.02%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.73%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
FLYNG 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
HUBC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.79%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.29%)
MLCF 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.46%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (1.84%)
PACE 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 177.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.49%)
PRL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.17%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.77%)
SSGC 37.34 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.41%)
SYM 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TRG 61.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
BR100 12,477 Increased By 163.5 (1.33%)
BR30 37,183 Increased By 675.6 (1.85%)
KSE100 116,420 Increased By 1510.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 36,010 Increased By 468.9 (1.32%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Andrey Rublev eyes long coaching partnership with idol Safin

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 10:55am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

World number nine Andrey Rublev has added two-time Grand Slam champion Marat Safin to his coaching team ahead of the European claycourt swing but the Russian said he is well aware that his compatriot will only stick around if he enjoys the job.

Rublev has struggled to keep his emotions in check at times during matches and his outbursts have overshadowed his game, but the 27-year-old said after a run to the Doha title in February that conversations with his idol Safin had helped him.

Having formally hired the former world number one ahead of this week’s Monte Carlo Masters, Rublev is hoping for a long and successful partnership with the former Australian Open and US Open champion.

“I hope for really long, but it depends if he will enjoy to work with me or he will suffer,” Rublev told reporters.

“Because if he would feel that I’m not doing the things or I’m not listening, I don’t think he will waste his time. “For the moment I’m just trying to listen and to try new things. We’ll see how it will work, or what it will bring, or what’s going to happen.”

Safin was no stranger to outbursts, having broken dozens of rackets on court during his career and Rublev hoped the 45-year-old’s experience in dealing with his problems would be useful.

Novak Djokovic motivated again after Miami run but keeping expectations low

“He had his own struggles that he went through and I was always afraid to ask (about) those things, but inside I always wanted to,” Rublev said.

“In the end, when I found out that he was also ready and he was looking maybe to work in tennis, it was like, ‘Okay, I have to at least try … I have to ask’.”

Rublev takes on French veteran Gael Monfils in the second round of Monte Carlo.

Andrey Rublev Marat Safin

Comments

200 characters

Andrey Rublev eyes long coaching partnership with idol Safin

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains 1,400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s resource corridor poised to reshape global supply chain: Dar

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

Oil prices climb 1% after heavy US tariff-driven selloff

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Read more stories