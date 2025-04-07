AIRLINK 169.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-3.18%)
Novak Djokovic motivated again after Miami run but keeping expectations low

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 10:58am
Novak Djokovic said reaching his first final of the 2025 season at the Miami Open helped him find the motivation to continue his quest for more titles as the 37-year-old looks to win his 100th ATP trophy during the clay season.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion has not won a title on the men’s tour since his ATP Finals triumph during an extraordinary 2023 although he bagged the Olympic gold medal during the Paris Games at Roland Garros last year.

Djokovic’s bid to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) as the only three men in the professional era to claim 100 or more ATP trophies ended in a defeat by Jakub Mensik last week but the Serb said he was spurred on by his level in Miami.

“There’s no doubt it has become more difficult throughout my career but the performances in Miami, when I’m playing that way, it gives me more inspiration to keep going,” Djokovic told reporters in Monte Carlo.

“It just feels great on the court when you’re striking the ball well and winning matches. Obviously when you start losing early you have more questions and inner voices, which are bringing doubts about whether you should keep going.

Novak Djokovic says losing to protege Mensik makes Miami defeat easier to take

“I’m glad in Miami I found that joy on the court and performance levels, so let’s see if I can carry that into clay. It’s a different surface and I’ve not had much time to get used to this tournament so my expectations aren’t that high.”

Djokovic will be without his coach Andy Murray at the ongoing Monte Carlo Masters, with the Scot expected to return in Madrid later this month.

“It was never part of the agreement to work with Andy this week,” said Djokovic.

“I was thinking about who I wanted, anyone apart from my fitness coach and physio, and my brother Marko was able to join me, so that helps me on a different level emotionally.”

Third-seed Djokovic could meet Stan Wawrinka in his opening match in Monaco.

