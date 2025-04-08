AIRLINK 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.02%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.73%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
FLYNG 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
HUBC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.79%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.29%)
MLCF 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.46%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (1.84%)
PACE 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 177.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.49%)
PRL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.17%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.77%)
SSGC 37.34 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.41%)
SYM 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TRG 61.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
BR100 12,477 Increased By 163.5 (1.33%)
BR30 37,183 Increased By 675.6 (1.85%)
KSE100 116,420 Increased By 1510.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 36,010 Increased By 468.9 (1.32%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields rise slightly tracking US Treasuries; traders eye RBI policy

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 10:42am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were marginally higher in early deals on Tuesday, tracking a sharp uptick in US peers, even as the local central bank’s monetary policy decision remains a major trigger.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.4866% as of 10:30 a.m., up from Monday’s close of 6.4836%.

Its US counterpart surged 17 basis points on Monday to 4.15%, posting its largest daily leap in a year, on rising optimism that some countries may negotiate deals with US President Donald Trump to avoid trade tariffs.

Last week, Trump announced his plan to enforce a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States, along with steeper reciprocal tariffs on the country’s biggest trading partners.

Indian bond yields rise slightly on tumbling rupee, stocks

The domestic market, which often mirrors the movement in the US treasury yields, has also grown wary amid trade war fears.

“An escalating trade war may trigger a slowdown, which is positive for bonds but in case of any bigger disruption (due to tariffs), it may trigger inflation as well,” said a trader with a primary dealership.

“The situation is a bit tricky, so we are booking profits on each rise and buying at any dip.”

Traders are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, due on Wednesday, to gauge further moves.

The RBI is widely to expected to cut rates multiple times this year, starting with a 25 basis point cut this week.

Market is also anticipating additional supportive measures such as a change in stance or a larger cut.

The RBI is scheduled to purchase bonds worth 200 billion rupees($2.33 billion) later in the day, its second tranche of four planned for April.

The central bank has already infused 5.2 trillion rupees into the banking system since January through debt purchases and foreign exchange swaps.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields rise slightly tracking US Treasuries; traders eye RBI policy

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains 1,400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s resource corridor poised to reshape global supply chain: Dar

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

Oil prices climb 1% after heavy US tariff-driven selloff

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Read more stories