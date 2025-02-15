Call to protect every child from vaccine-preventable diseases

ISLAMABAD: The Coordinator to the Prime Minister (PM) on National Health Services and Regulations Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath has called for urgent need to integrate efforts of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) teams to protect children from vaccine preventable diseases.

Speaking at a three-day national workshop on EPI/PEI Synergy Framework and Integrated Plan Development that concluded here on Friday, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, PM’s coordinator on health emphasised the urgency of integrated efforts to protect every child in Pakistan from vaccine-preventable diseases with a special emphasis on achieving the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

Dr Bharath acknowledged the unwavering dedication of all provincial/areas EPIs, Polio Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs), partner organisations (GAVI, World Health Organization, UNICEF, Gates Foundation etc) healthcare professionals, government agencies and especially the Front-Line Health Care Workers working tirelessly to achieve immunisation targets. He underscored that the Synergy Framework is not merely a document, but a strategic roadmap designed to optimise resources, strengthen coordination, and ensure no child is left behind.

“This is a shared responsibility that demands full commitment from all of us, especially at the provincial and district levels,” Dr Bharath stated. “We must move beyond working in parallel, rather EPI and PEI must collaborate as one team, particularly in areas where service delivery remains a challenge. Identifying zero-dose and under-immunised children is a priority, ensuring they receive their vaccines in a timely and effective manner.”

A key highlight of the workshop was the emphasis on integrated District and Union Council level planning. Dr Bharath stressed the need for actionable and well-monitored strategies. “We will not just plan, we will track our progress. A tracker sheet will be developed to monitor implementation, address challenges, and hold provinces and districts accountable for results.”

Reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to polio eradication and routine immunisation, Dr Bharath called for a unified approach where partners, government bodies, health workers, and communities work collectively. “This is not just about policy discussions; it is about action. Each province and district must take ownership of their plans under the Synergy Framework and execute them with urgency. We must train our teams, align our strategies, and ensure every household, every community, and every child is reached.”

Dr Shabana Saleem, the director general(DG) health at the Ministry of National Services, while endorsing the coordinator’s vison, stated “the integration of EPI and PEI efforts is a significant step towards strengthening Pakistan’s immunisation landscape. By aligning the strategies and resources, EPI/PEI programmes will ensure that every child, especially those in hard-to-reach areas, receives life-saving vaccines against the 12 vaccine preventable diseases. I commend all stakeholders (especially GAVI, WHO, UNICEF, Gates Foundation for their dedication and urge continued collaboration at every level to achieve our collective goal of a healthier, disease-free future for our children. Dr Shabana Saleem thanked the leadership from the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination for providing the vison, guidance and support to the teams all across Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with its partners, remains dedicated to strengthening immunisation services, ensuring equitable access, and ultimately eradicating polio from the country.

Muhammad Anwarul Haq, national coordinator Polio Emergency Operation Centre remarked that “the EPI/PEI Synergy Framework marks a pivotal step in our fight against polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases. By fostering integration between routine immunisation and polio eradication efforts, we can maximise our reach, especially in high-risk areas. Our collective commitment and data-driven approach will help us close immunity gaps and move Pakistan closer to a future free of polio and other preventable diseases.”

Dr Zafar Iqbal Channa, Director Technical FDI in the end thanked all the participants for their active participation and working as one team for the children of Pakistan.

