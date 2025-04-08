Govt approves establishment of NIFTAC

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday approved the establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center (NIFTAC) under the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) aimed at eradicating the menace of terrorism in the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while presiding over the 5th meeting of the NACTA Board of Governors (BOG) meeting, approved the setting of NIFTAC under NACTA.

Naqvi, during the meeting, said that the establishment of this institution was a result of consultations with relevant agencies to comprehensively tackle terrorism.

