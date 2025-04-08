AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-08

NA body meeting: Speaker disappointed over absence of opposition members

Naveed Butt Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed disappointment over the absence of the opposition members from meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security held at Parliament House on 18th March 2025.

He termed their non-participation as a lost opportunity to exhibit political unity at a time when the country is facing critical challenges. He expressed these views during the National Assembly session held on Monday.

He said that the purpose of the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was national interest and national security. He remarked that opposition should have attended that meeting.

The speaker highlighted that the purpose of the meeting was to comprehensively brief all political stakeholders regarding the prevailing security situation, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

While expressing concerns over the absence of the opposition members from the meeting, he said that the opposition has missed an opportunity by not attending such an important meeting.

He said that all political parties should have set aside their differences and unite for the best interest of the country. “All political parties ought to have demonstrated unity in the interest of national security and Pakistan’s broader stability,” he added.

