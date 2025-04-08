US fueling war in Gaza

How ironic it is that the US has completely lost its marbles in its support to the Zionist entity that has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, with nearly a third of the dead under 18. To the world conscience’s chagrin, Israel has been dropping bombs on schools, hospitals, mosques, etc, day in, day out in each and every part of the Gaza Strip relentlessly.

Moreover, it has stepped up its aggression in the occupied West Bank as well, killing and injuring a large number of people.

Neither the US nor Israel has been paying any attention to leading humanitarian organizations’ call for an end to the war. These bodies have warned that the situation is Gaza is deteriorating, with more than 2.1 million people “trapped, bombed, and starved again”.

Israel’s largely credible newspaper, Haaretz, for example, has pointed out that as Israel resumes its war on Hamas, Gaza civilians find they have nowhere to run. According to the newspaper, ‘This past week has been harder than the entire war,’ one Gazan says, adding that ‘nowhere is safe – certainly not the Tel al-Sultan refugee camp in the south, where an Israeli operation put civilians under siege. On Sunday, 14 bodies of rescue and medical workers were taken out of the rubble.’

The foregoing clearly suggests that there is no light at the end of the tunnel. It was exactly one year ago that the President of the UN General Assembly appealed for “all those with leverage” to use their power to bring an end to the “six-month-long war” in Gaza.

How unfortunate it is that the US, the country with leverage, has chosen to do nothing to end the war; it has rather decided to fuel it by its highly questionable overt support to a belligerent Israel.

Sami Mustafa, (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025