Record wheat production procured: CM directs to purchase wheat through private sector

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while presiding over a meeting to review current situation before the wheat harvest, commended and paid glowing tributes to the farmers of Punjab for procuring record wheat production.

The meeting expressed satisfaction that the Punjab government awarded 1,000 tractors free of cost to the wheat farmers. The meeting allowed free transportation of wheat across the province and it was decided to continue policy of purchasing wheat through the private sector, free market and deregulation.

The CM said, “Farmers are our brothers, their interests will be protected under any circumstance.”

