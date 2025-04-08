Sindh CM orders strict action against businesses dealing in sale and purchase of stolen vehicles

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting to review law-and-order situation, directed the police to regulate the mobile phone business, both new and used cell phones, and to take strict action against scrap dealers dealing in stolen vehicles.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen policing in the Sukkur and Larkana divisions to better address the issue of kidnapping for ransom.

Emphasising the importance of lawful business practices, he instructed the IGP to ensure that only mobile phones with complete legal documentation are allowed for sale and purchase in the province. Highlighting Karachi’s status as a major mobile phone market, he stressed the need that every mobile phone transaction must be properly recorded.

The CM also reviewed progress on actions against the sale of stolen vehicles and motorcycle spare parts. According to the IGP, 234 scrap dealers involved in illegal activities have been arrested. Efforts to crack down on the illegal unlocking of IMEI numbers of stolen phones have led to the arrest of 27 suspects in joint FIA and police operations.

Chief Minister raised questions about the allocation of Rs 280 million for police station improvements. The Home Minister reported that renovations of 10 out of 31 targeted police stations have been completed, with the rest expected to be finished within a month.

Murad Shah issued strict instructions for zero tolerance against armed individuals in civilian clothes travelling in vehicles. The IGP reported the seizure of 14,296 vehicles with unauthorised blue lights, 81,243 with tinted windows, and 253,339 with fancy number plates. Additionally, 528 vehicles were impounded for illegal display of weapons. So far, 1,474 FIRs have been registered, resulting in the recovery of Rs 34.6 million in fines.

Strict action has been taken against criminal elements in the megacity. Some 245 encounters were conducted in which 38 criminals were killed, 262 injured and 1983 arrested during 2025.

The meeting was told that Shaheen Force has been reactivated, which includes a dedicated squad of 386 motorcycles. This squad patrol identified hotspots during peak hours. Each Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has been issued a patrolling plan that is currently being implemented. Additionally, the Madadgar-15 service has been revamped with the deployment of an extra 120 motorbikes, and eight large screens have been added to call centres for improved visibility of police activities.

The command-and-control centre at the CPO has been upgraded. Currently, 2,000 cameras are installed, with an additional 325 new cameras being installed and 500 older cameras being upgraded. As many as 40000 CCTVs have been installed on the streets of Karachi in collaboration with community. The Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project, which includes the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and facial recognition cameras as part of the Karachi Safe City Project, is currently under way.

E-tagging of repeat offenders will begin shortly; 4,000 devices are being procured for a pilot project, and the rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have already been drafted.

Regarding policing in the Katcha areas, the meeting was told that from January 1 to March 31, 2025, there were 22 reported kidnappings; 17 victims were recovered, while five cases remain unresolved.

However, the CM said that he would hold a meeting on traffic issues in the megacity on Tuesday. He noted that the increasing number of traffic accidents has become a serious concern that needs to be addressed.

