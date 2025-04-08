Pressure for choice posting: FBR re-instates suspended officer

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has re-instated a custom official (Secretary FBR), who was suspended for putting pressure of influential persons on the Finance Minister for getting a favourable posting in Karachi.

The FBR has shared the details of the case in a notification issued here on Monday.

According to the notification, Finance Minister was approached by a certain influential person with the following message:

“Minister sb. reminding you of my request. Thank you!

Mr. Yawar Nawaz (PCS/BS-19) Additional Collector Customs:

Present Posting: Secretary FBR.

Preferred Posting: Collectorate of Customs (SAPT), Karachi; Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Karachi; Collectorate of Customs (J1AP), Karachi and Collectorate of Customs (Exports), Karachi“, the message to the Finance Minister added.

The FBR’s notification said that whereas, this was a case of clear violation of Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and FBR’s following instructions issued regarding extraneous influence for “choice posting”, vide circular dated 20.08.2024.

The FBR said that it has been observed with grave concern that there is a rampant sub-culture of using extraneous influence for ‘choice postings’ by the officers/ officials of FBR, particularly those seeking field assignments. Such sub-culture is eating at the very roots of integrity of the organization. Moreover, mid-level officers seeking choice postings through their influence/ network are creating a poor model of career choices for junior officers. Use of extraneous influence constitutes “misconduct” under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020. “Misconduct” is a valid ground for “Removal from Service”.

In future any such act will result in immediate suspension of the concerned officer/official and shall lead to initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the relevant law/rules, FBR added.

Accordingly, the officer was suspended vide Board’s Notification dated 25.02.2025 and a direct Show Cause Notice on the charge of “misconduct” was also served upon the accused officer on 24.02.2025 under Rule-6 read with Rule-7 of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

Whereas, the accused officer subsequently furnished his reply to the Show Cause Notice and stated that “he categorically denied the allegations of “Misconduct” mentioned in the notice and stated that he has not used extraneous influence for his choice posting in violation of FBR’s instructions.” He further stated that “his family is settled in Karachi and it has been quite tough for him to manage his personal and family affairs since he has been posted to FBR (HQs), Islamabad. This conundrum is also in the knowledge of his extended family members and it could be probable that someone from them might have approached some political quarters to request for his transfer without bringing this to his knowledge and without his tacit or express consent.”

The accused officer has also provided an undertaking wherein he has solemnly pledged that “in future he will ensure that no member of his extended family will approach any political or any other quarter for requesting his transfer.”

After having gone through the available record and facts of the case, the Authority is of considered opinion that since the accused officer has submitted an affidavit and has given a solemn assurance of his continued adherence to the official instructions as well as Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964. Therefore, the benefit of doubt goes in favour of the officer and hence taking a lenient view, it has been decided to “exonerate” the officer of the charge of “misconduct” under Rule-7(e) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020. The officer is also re-instated into Government service and intervening period is to be treated as spent on duty, FBR added.

