AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو
Most Gulf markets slide on fears of global recession

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:40am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, as equities across the world tanked on fears of a global recession caused by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs and the escalating trade war.

China on Friday had announced retaliatory measures, with additional levies of 34% on American goods, confirming investor fears that a global trade war was underway.

When asked about selloff across markets, Trump on Sunday said that investors must endure the consequences and that he would refrain from negotiating with China until the US trade deficit is addressed.

Dubai’s main share index declined 3.1%, recovering from the more-than-6% slump earlier in the session. The index was weighed by a 5.7% slide in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 2.6% lower, with energy firm ADNOC Gas retreating 5%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - extended losses, falling 3% on concerns that a potential recession fuelled by the trade war could reduce demand for crude, even as OPEC+ readies a supply increase.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to rebound 1.1%, led by a 6.8% jump in ACWA Power and a 4.8% increase in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

In the previous session, the index fell 6.8%, its biggest one-day slide since the early days of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saudi market outlook could remain negative as long as the general market sentiment maintains its risk-off mood and oil prices continue to fall, said Hassan Fawaz, chairman and founder of broker GivTrade.

