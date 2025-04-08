AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Wall St resumes slide after White House denies report of tariff pause

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:40am

NEW YORK: US stock indexes resumed their slide in late morning trade on Monday as investors retreated for the third day after President Donald Trump unleashed a global trade war and a report that he might consider temporary relief turned out to be erroneous.

US stocks have been hammered by the Trump administration’s plans to impose sweeping tariffs on all imports into the United States as well as more levies on some major trading partners.

The S&P 500 fell 20% on an intraday basis from its February record closing high. If the index ends down 20% from its all-time closing highs, it would confirm the index has been in a bear market since February.

The blue-chip Dow is down nearly 17% from its December all-time high.

At one point during the morning, however, stocks suddenly reversed course and rallied after a report that Trump was considering a 90 day pause on tariffs. But White House officials quickly denied the report, sending the market back in the red.

CNBC, which in an on-screen chyron had cited White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett for the pause, subsequently reported the White House denials. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“There is reporting that the White House is not confirming the idea of a pause. It’s just rumors that are affecting stock prices right now, and that’s how bad the situation is,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

At 11:18 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 854.89 points, or 2.23%, to 37,459.97, the S&P 500 lost 85.02 points, or 1.68%, to 4,989.06 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 218.06 points, or 1.40%, to 15,369.73.

All three indexes were at more than one-year lows.

Trump announced hefty tariffs against US trading partners last week, sparking retaliation from China and fueling concerns that the trade war will impede economic growth and stoke inflationary pressures.

In the two sessions after the tariff decision, the S&P 500 has tumbled 10.5%, erasing nearly $5 trillion in market value, marking its most significant two-day loss since March 2020.

