KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 07, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,909.49 High: 117,601.62 Low: 110,103.98 Net Change: 3,882.17 Volume (000): 389,416 Value (000): 34,138,479 Makt Cap (000) 3,498,008,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,372.65 NET CH (-) 474.79 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,026.77 NET CH (-) 317.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 32,468.56 NET CH (-) 794.98 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,175.26 NET CH (-) 929.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,721.92 NET CH (-) 597.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,778.11 NET CH (-) 280.91 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-April-2025 ====================================

