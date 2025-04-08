Markets Print 2025-04-08
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 07, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,909.49
High: 117,601.62
Low: 110,103.98
Net Change: 3,882.17
Volume (000): 389,416
Value (000): 34,138,479
Makt Cap (000) 3,498,008,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,372.65
NET CH (-) 474.79
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,026.77
NET CH (-) 317.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 32,468.56
NET CH (-) 794.98
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,175.26
NET CH (-) 929.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,721.92
NET CH (-) 597.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,778.11
NET CH (-) 280.91
------------------------------------
As on: 07-April-2025
====================================
