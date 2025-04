Indonesia says ASEAN meeting on tariffs to focus on negotiation, not retaliation

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s chief economic minister said a meeting of ASEAN trade ministers called for Thursday to discuss US tariffs will focus on negotiation rather than retaliation.

Indonesia was also looking to buy more US imports, including inputs for a refinery project, Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday.

Indonesia is among six Southeast Asian countries that were slapped with high tariffs by US President Donald Trump last week.