AIRLINK 164.31 Decreased By ▼ -11.24 (-6.4%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-7.72%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.08%)
FCCL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-5.15%)
FFL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-7.99%)
FLYNG 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.54%)
HUBC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.32 (-5.85%)
HUMNL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.89%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.98%)
KOSM 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.8%)
MLCF 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-6.31%)
OGDC 210.45 Decreased By ▼ -16.32 (-7.2%)
PACE 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.28%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-8.21%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.44%)
POWER 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.16%)
PPL 171.30 Decreased By ▼ -14.62 (-7.86%)
PRL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-9.23%)
PTC 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.48%)
SEARL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.79 (-8.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-8.85%)
SYM 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-8.88%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.93%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.98%)
TRG 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-8.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.56%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
YOUW 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.65%)
BR100 12,117 Decreased By -709.4 (-5.53%)
BR30 36,041 Decreased By -2819.7 (-7.26%)
KSE100 113,267 Decreased By -5524.9 (-4.65%)
KSE30 35,054 Decreased By -1725 (-4.69%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian stock index down 4.2% at close

AFP Published 07 Apr, 2025 12:01pm

SYDNEY: Australia’s benchmark stock index closed 4.23 percent lower on Monday, recording one of its worst trading days in more than a year as US tariffs and China’s reprisals roiled global markets.

A benchmark index of the country’s largest 200 listed companies sank to its lowest close since late 2023, extending losses first sparked last week by US President Donald Trump’s bombshell tariff announcement.

Around Aus$100 billion (US$60 billion) in value was wiped off the blue-chip ASX 200 by the close of trading on Monday afternoon. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said spiralling trade tensions had “crushed confidence in markets”.

Australian shares hit near 8-month low as Trump tariffs fuel recession fears

“When confidence craters, markets crash and that’s what we’ve seen as a result of the US administration’s self-defeating tariffs policy,” he said.

The United States slapped 10 percent tariffs on Australian goods as part of Trump’s sweeping plan.

Australian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Australian stock index down 4.2% at close

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

National development: Wheel back on the track: PM

Tump’s tariff threat: Pakistan’s $3.3bn trade surplus with US at risk, says report

Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Engro Energy denies breach, terminates EPQL SPA after acquirer’s withdrawal

Trump’s tariff ‘medicine’ injects turmoil into global markets

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Oil tumbles further as US-China trade tensions fuel recession fears

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Stocks dive in Asia, markets hunger for rapid US rate cuts

Read more stories