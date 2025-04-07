AIRLINK 169.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-3.18%)
Business & Finance

Goldman Sachs raises odds of US recession to 45%

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 11:02am

SINGAPORE: Goldman Sachs has raised the odds of a US recession to 45% in the next 12 months, joining other investment banks in revising their forecast as fears of a trade war grip markets after sweeping tariffs from US President Donald Trump.

Goldman raised the probably of a recession in the next 12 months from a previous estimate of 35% following a sharp tightening in financial conditions and a rise in policy uncertainty that is likely to depress capital spending by more than what Goldman had previously assumed.

Goldman Sachs raises US gas price forecast amid colder winter

Several investment banks raised their recession risk forecasts last week, with J.P. Morgan putting the odds of a US and global recession at 60%.

Goldman had raised the probability of a US recession to 35% from 20% just last month, noting economic fundamentals were not as strong as in the previous years.

Goldman Sachs

