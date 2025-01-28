AIRLINK 194.26 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.25%)
FCCL 39.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
FLYNG 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.48%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.25%)
OGDC 206.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.37%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
PAEL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.16%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.91%)
PPL 173.26 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-2.62%)
PRL 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PTC 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
SEARL 106.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-5.14%)
SYM 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.57%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
TRG 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 11,870 Decreased By -160.4 (-1.33%)
BR30 35,315 Decreased By -497.2 (-1.39%)
KSE100 112,217 Decreased By -1303 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,162 Decreased By -489.6 (-1.37%)
Goldman Sachs raises US gas price forecast amid colder winter

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 11:23am

Goldman Sachs has raised its forecast for US natural gas prices to $3.60 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) from $3.00 for 2025, reflecting tighter gas balances this winter due to colder-than-average temperatures, it said on Monday.

However, the bank noted that there is “no need for $4 gas just yet”.

“We estimate a much more moderate negative revision to our expected end-October 2025 storage of -124 bcf (to 3,980 Bcf),” the investment bank said in a research note.

Goldman Sachs weighs sale of part of its wealth business

This suggests that new drilling activity in the Haynesville shale, a major gas-producing region, is not needed at this time, the bank noted.

A rare winter storm churned across the US Gulf Coast last week, bringing heavy snow, ice, and wind gusts to a region where flurries are unusual, while much of the United States remained in a deep freeze.

In order to meet record gas demand during extreme cold last week, analysts projected energy firms pulled 317 billion cubic feet (bcf) out of storage during the week ended Jan. 24.

If correct, that would only be the fourth time utilities pulled over 300 bcf of gas from storage in a week, but would fall short of the record 359 bcf withdrawn during a freezing week in January 2018.

“Cold-driven tightening risks to US gas balances have been amplified by even colder-than-expected temperatures in recent weeks,” Goldman Sachs said.

For 2026, Goldman Sachs expects increasing US LNG exports to tighten gas balances, necessitating additional drilling to maintain adequate storage levels for winters.

The bank raised its 2026 gas price forecast to $4.15/MMBtu from $4.00.

Meanwhile, US natural gas futures fell about 8% to a two-week low on Monday.

